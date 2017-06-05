Key set to return for LSU

Arden Key will return to the LSU football team Monday after taking a leave for personal reasons, and he’ll have a newly mended shoulder, the school announced Sunday night.

Key, the All-America edge rusher and potential top-10 2018 NFL draft pick, has been away from the team since early February. He missed spring practice for “personal reasons,” the school announced then.

Key’s return to the team is not surprising. Coach Ed Orgeron said as recently as two weeks ago that Key was expected to rejoin the team when summer school begins Monday. He’ll participate in summer workouts with the rest of the squad, including 16 signees and three transfers who arrived over the weekend.

