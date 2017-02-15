Key takes leave from LSU

LSU announced outside linebacker/defensive end Arden Key will “take some time away” from football but will remain on the football team. The school made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s the full statement from LSU coach Ed Orgeron:

“In consultation with our staff and his family, Arden Key has decided to take some time away from football for personal reasons. We fully support Arden in his decision and look forward to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time.”

A press release said Orgeron and Key will have no further comment. Key is still enrolled in classes at this time.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/02/lsu_announces_arden_key_taking.html