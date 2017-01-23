Home » Sports » LA Tech continues run

LA Tech continues run

LATech
Posted on

The Mean Green hung around for 20 minutes, but that was all they could muster as Louisiana Tech (14-6, 6-1 C-USA) used a second half run to put things away in a 81-57 win over North Texas (6-13, 0-7 C-USA) on Saturday night in the Thomas Assembly Center.

A 24-3 run spanning just under seven minutes early in the second half, was the deciding factor in the dominating effort from the Bulldogs.

Thursday night’s game will be followed by a showdown in Murfreesboro, Tennessee between the Bulldogs and Middle Tennessee who is currently undefeated in C-USA. Tipoff for that match is set for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN3

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/recaps/012117aaa.html

With Louisiana Tech clinging to a two-point lead in the final minutes of Saturday’s Conference USA game at North Texas, the Lady Techsters turned to a pair of freshmen to seal the victory.

Anna McLeod and Daria McCutcheon combined to score nine straight points during a 90 second span and sophomore Kierra Anthony recorded a steal and hit four straight free throws lifting Louisiana Tech to a 72-65 win over North Texas before 1,098 fans at the Super Pit in a game that saw 11 ties and 17 lead changes.

The victory completed a two-game conference road sweep for the Lady Techsters, the first since the 2014-15 season. Tech defeated Rice Thursday night in Houston.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/w-baskbl/recaps/012117aaa.html

 

