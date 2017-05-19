Lady Techsters begin NCAA run

The Lady Techsters (37-22) make the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008, the 10th overall, after capturing the Conference USA Tournament title with a 1-0 win over FIU last Saturday in Hattiesburg.

Tech played nine games during the regular season against Power 5 teams. Although the Lady Techsters recorded only two wins (South Carolina, Indiana) in those contests, Tech did play most of them close, losing 1-run games to NCAA Tournament participants Ole Miss (4-3, 8 innings), Texas (6-5), South Carolina (4-3) and Mississippi State (5-4).

The Gophers haven’t won 54 games by accident. Minnesota’s pitching staff boasts a team earned run average of 1.21 led by All-American Sara Groenwegen (30-2, 0.59 ERA), who played alongside LA Tech centerfielder Tori Charters on the Canadian Junior National Team in the summer of 2013.

Offensively, Minnesota sports a .349 batting average with eight of its nine everyday starters batting .300 or better led by freshman All-American Kendyl Lindaman (.438, 20 HR, 74 RBI), Maddie Houlihan (.401, 16 doubles, 12-14 SB) and Sydney Dwyer (.391, 12 HR, 76 RBI)..

The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on ESPN 97.7 FM with the pregame show starting at 1:15 p.m.

