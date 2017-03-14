Lady Techsters and Lady Tigers headed to WNIT

Louisiana Tech will open up play in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Friday when the Lady Techsters travel to play at SMU.

It marks only the second time in program history that Louisiana Tech will be a member of the 64-team postseason WNIT field which was released Monday night.

Louisiana Tech is one of three Conference USA schools in the tournament joining Middle Tennessee and Southern Miss and one of three state schools joining Tulane and Grambling State.

Game time is set for 7pm on Z 107.5FM

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/w-baskbl/spec-rel/031317aaa.html

On Monday night, the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) announced the field of teams that will participate in the yearly basketball event.

The Grambling State University Lady Tiger basketball team (18-14) was informed the team would be facing the Southeastern Conference representative, the University of Mississippi on Thursday, March 16 in Oxford, Miss.

Grambling comes into the game after a loss in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship to Texas Southern University, 70-66. Ole Miss enters with an overall record of 17-13.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/3/13/womens-basketball-lady-tigers-draw-ole-miss-for-first-round-of-wnit.aspx