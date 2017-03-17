Lady Tigers make history

The Grambling State women’s basketball team started off fast, briefly fell behind late and then delivered a 78-75 upset of Ole Miss in the first round of the WNIT.

Grambling led 24-17 after the first quarter and 45-33 at the half. The Tigers led by as many as 15 in the first half. Ole Miss roared back in the second half, cutting the GSU lead to 64-61 after three quarters.

Ole Miss (17-14) took a three-point lead (75-72) with 1:21 to play. Grambling answered with a 3-pointer to tie and the final three points of the night to win.

The Lady Tigers women’s basketball team is the first in the history of the Southwestern Athletic Conference to win a postseason game

Grambling will continue WNIT play on Sunday as they travel south to face Tulane University in New Orleans, La. at 4 p.m. (CT).