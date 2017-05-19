Home » Sports » Lange magical in game 1

Lange magical in game 1

Posted on

Alex Lange was doing Alex Lange-type things on Thursday night for LSU and because of that, the Tigers are atop the SEC.

The junior right-hander continued his stellar play of late with a masterful 125-pitch performance after allowing a home run on just his third pitch. Lange went seven innings and struck out 11 batters – the fourth time this season he’s struck out 10 or more.

LSU got just the right amount of offense it needed as the Tigers rolled to a 3-1 victory. The win gave LSU a two-game lead in the SEC West and coupled with Kentucky’s 12-4 victory over Florida, the Tigers are now in a three-way tie for the SEC lead with the Wildcats and the Gators.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/05/alex_lange_pitches_lsu_to_a_sh.html#incart_river_index

You might also like...

LSU players speak on Baton Rouge shootings
Tigers feast on Heisman winner
No. 1: Ben Simmons Tops 2016 NBA Draft
College basketball late signing day
LSU takes game 1
LSU hoops picked at bottom of preseason poll