Lange magical in game 1

Alex Lange was doing Alex Lange-type things on Thursday night for LSU and because of that, the Tigers are atop the SEC.

The junior right-hander continued his stellar play of late with a masterful 125-pitch performance after allowing a home run on just his third pitch. Lange went seven innings and struck out 11 batters – the fourth time this season he’s struck out 10 or more.

LSU got just the right amount of offense it needed as the Tigers rolled to a 3-1 victory. The win gave LSU a two-game lead in the SEC West and coupled with Kentucky’s 12-4 victory over Florida, the Tigers are now in a three-way tie for the SEC lead with the Wildcats and the Gators.

