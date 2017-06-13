Lange/Deichmann go in day 1 of MLB draft

LSU junior outfielder/first baseman Greg Deichmann went as the seventh pick of the second round and 43rd overall to Oakland. He is slotted to receive a bonus of $1.5 million. Deichmann, who went to Brother Martin High in New Orleans, is hitting .320 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 72 RBIs.
Right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson, a junior college signee by the Tigers out of Central Florida, is not expected to come to LSU as he was picked ahead of Lange with the 28th selection of the first round by Toronto.
Deichmann, a native of Metairie, La., is a 2017 first-team All-American and first-team all-SEC selection who is batting .320 this season with 12 doubles, 19 homers, 72 RBI and 451 runs. He is No. 2 in the SEC this season in RBI, No. 3 in homers, No. 4 in total bases (146) and No. 5 in slugging percentage (.606).
Deichmann was named to the 2017 SEC All-Tournament team after hitting .467 (7-for-15) in four games with one double, two homers, four RBI and three runs.
Deichmann increased his stock dramatically by returning to LSU for his junior season after he was selected in the 26th round last year by the Minnesota Twins as a draft-eligible sophomore.
Deichmann was the 29th LSU player to earn first-team All-America honors, and he is the 11th first-team All-American during the 11-season tenure of coach Paul Mainieri.