Lange/Deichmann go in day 1 of MLB draft

LSU junior outfielder/first baseman Greg Deichmann went as the seventh pick of the second round and 43rd overall to Oakland. He is slotted to receive a bonus of $1.5 million. Deichmann, who went to Brother Martin High in New Orleans, is hitting .320 this season with a team-high 19 home runs and 72 RBIs.

Right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson, a junior college signee by the Tigers out of Central Florida, is not expected to come to LSU as he was picked ahead of Lange with the 28th selection of the first round by Toronto.

Deichmann, a native of Metairie, La., is a 2017 first-team All-American and first-team all-SEC selection who is batting .320 this season with 12 doubles, 19 homers, 72 RBI and 451 runs. He is No. 2 in the SEC this season in RBI, No. 3 in homers, No. 4 in total bases (146) and No. 5 in slugging percentage (.606).