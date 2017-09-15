For the last time:Brady vs Brees

– Drew Brees and Tom Brady have combined for more than 140,000 passing yards and 1,000 touchdown passes, including the playoffs, during a combined 35 NFL seasons.

They’ve faced each other four times (advantage Brees, 3-1). They’ve won six Super Bowl rings (advantage Brady, 5-1). They’ve caught up with each other during multiple joint practice sessions, preseason games and Pro Bowls. They square off one more time..Probably the last time this sunday at noon in the Superdome. The game will be televised on CBS!

http://www.espn.com/blog/new-orleans-saints/post/_/id/27698/they-go-way-back-and-now-drew-brees-tom-brady-will-make-history-together