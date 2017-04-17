LHSAA softball playoffs get started

While some prep softball teams around the state have already begun their playoffs, northeast Louisiana teams begin the playoffs this week.

Ouachita, the No. 2 seed in Class 5A, has a first-round matchup at home aginst No. 31 Thibodaux at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Also on Monday in Class 5A, sixth-seeded Ruston will host No. 27 Southwood at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, No. 19 West Monroe visits No. 14 Northshore. That contest is set to begin at 4 p.m.

In Class 4A, there are three playoff games scheduled for Monday. At 3 p.m., sixth-seeded Neville will host No. 27 Loranger. At 4 p.m., No. 11 West Ouachita will play host to No. 22 Tara. And at 5:30 p.m., No. 16 Franklin Parish will be at home against No. 17 Leesville.

Caldwell Parish will open the Class 3A playoffs at home against No. 30 Union Parish on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Mangham is the No. 4 seed in Class 2A and will host No. 29 Pine at 5 p.m. Monday at Mangham Town Park. Also in Class 2A, No. 30 Rayville will go on the roadTuesday and play No. 3 Doyle at 5 p.m. Monday at Johnny Sartwell Memorial Park in Livingston. No. 6 Sterlington will be at home against No. 27 Lakeview on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

In Class 1A, No. 22 Delhi will play at No. 11 Logansport on Monday at 5 p.m. No. 7 Delta Charter is at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against No. 26 Plain Dealing. Also on Tuesday, No. 10 Beekman Charter will host No. 23 Lincoln Preparatory School at 5:30 p.m. No. 2 Oak Grove and No. 5 Delta Charter have first-round byes.

In Class B, No. 11 Simsboro will be at home on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. against No. 22 Slaughter Community Charter. No. 12 Choudrant will be at home at 5 p.m. against No. 21 Bell City. No. 15 Weston will host No. 18 Quitman at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. In Class C, No. 11 Summerfield and No. 14 Downsville have first-round byes.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/high-school/2017/04/17/nela-softball-teams-set-sulphur-pursuit/100563426/