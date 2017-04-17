Home » Sports » LHSAA softball playoffs get started

LHSAA softball playoffs get started

Posted on

While some prep softball teams around the state have already begun their playoffs, northeast Louisiana teams begin the playoffs this week.

Ouachita, the No. 2 seed in Class 5A, has a first-round matchup at home aginst No. 31 Thibodaux at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Also on Monday in Class 5A, sixth-seeded Ruston will host No. 27 Southwood at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, No. 19 West Monroe visits No. 14 Northshore. That contest is set to begin at 4 p.m.

In Class 4A, there are three playoff games scheduled for Monday. At 3 p.m., sixth-seeded Neville will host No. 27 Loranger. At 4 p.m., No. 11 West Ouachita will play host to No. 22 Tara. And at 5:30 p.m., No. 16 Franklin Parish will be at home against No. 17 Leesville.

Caldwell Parish will open the Class 3A playoffs at home against No. 30 Union Parish on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Mangham is the No. 4 seed in Class 2A and will host No. 29 Pine at 5 p.m. Monday at Mangham Town Park. Also in Class 2A, No. 30 Rayville will go on the roadTuesday and play No. 3 Doyle at 5 p.m. Monday at Johnny Sartwell Memorial Park in Livingston. No. 6 Sterlington will be at home against No. 27 Lakeview on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

In Class 1A, No. 22 Delhi will play at No. 11 Logansport on Monday at 5 p.m. No. 7 Delta Charter is at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against No. 26 Plain Dealing. Also on Tuesday, No. 10 Beekman Charter will host No. 23 Lincoln Preparatory School at 5:30 p.m. No. 2 Oak Grove and No. 5 Delta Charter have first-round byes.

In Class B, No. 11 Simsboro will be at home on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. against No. 22 Slaughter Community Charter. No. 12 Choudrant will be at home at 5 p.m. against No. 21 Bell City. No. 15 Weston will host No. 18 Quitman at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. In Class C, No. 11 Summerfield and No. 14 Downsville have first-round byes.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/high-school/2017/04/17/nela-softball-teams-set-sulphur-pursuit/100563426/

 