“Love shack” magic is back!

On Tuesday night, every fan at the Love Shack held their breath as senior second baseman Jordan Washam’s hammered 0-2 pitch sailed through the air in center field… A thud of the wall in centerfield and the Louisiana Tech bench cleared as the Diamond Dogs had secured an 8-7 win over No. 23 McNeese State.

Tied 7-7 entering the top of the ninth inning, LA Tech and McNeese’s dogfight came to a close on a walk off double from Jordan Washam that scored pinch-runner J’Mar Smith from second base.

The win marked the Bulldogs third over a top-25 opponent this season, as the Bulldogs improved to 24-13 on the season. The Cowboys fell to an impressive 26-10 on the year.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/041817aab.html

For video of the big win:

http://www.knoe.com/content/sports/Washam-helps-Diamond-Dogs-sink-Cowboys-8-7-419793993.html