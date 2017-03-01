Love shack…that’s where its at!

Just in case there was any college baseball fan left who was not sure these Bulldogs were for real, Louisiana Tech went out on Tuesday night and made a statement with a 4-3 victory over No. 20 Arkansas at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Make it 15 in a row at the Love Shack, as Louisiana Tech continues to hold the title of longest home winning streak in college baseball. At the same time, the Bulldogs are now one of just eight teams in college baseball who remain unbeaten.

Tuesday night’s crowd of 3,129 marked the third largest crowd for a Bulldog Baseball game in program history.

game 2 Wednesday at 3pm on ESPN 97.7FM

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/022817aaa.html