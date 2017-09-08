Loyal Blue out as Tech hosts MSU

Louisiana Tech and Mississippi State will meet for the 13th time Saturday night at Joe Aillet Stadium, but it will mark just the second time the two teams will meet in Ruston. In 2008, LA Tech welcomed Mississippi State to town and came away with a 22-14 victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
This weekend’s promotions include the Loyal Blue Out sponsored by Origin Bank as 3,000 loyal blue out rally towels will be given away to the first fans into the stadium. Both the Bulldog and Lady Techster basketball teams will be introduced during the game while fireworks are part of the halftime show.
You can catch all the action on KXKZ 107.5FM