LSU and BYU headed to NOLA

Posted on by Sean Fox

Hey, 504, here come the Tigers.

LSU and BYU will meet at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday night, ESPN announced Monday afternoon about four hours after Jackson’s comments, bringing to a close the search for a site to host the Tigers’ season opener.

Kickoff remains at its scheduled time of 8:30 p.m., and it will be aired, as scheduled, on ESPN.

A dozen years after so many New Orleanians fled to Houston to escape Hurricane Katrina’s wrath, the Crescent City’s most prominent sports venue is opening its arms for a game first scheduled in its neighboring state.

“We’re repaying a favor,” said Alan Freeman, the Superdome’s general manager. “Folks in Houston took care of the population here after Katrina. They opened their arms to us.”

http://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/sports/lsu/article_ef2964e8-8b70-11e7-a350-db22e01a0335.html

 

