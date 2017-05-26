Home » Sports » LSU cruises into semi finals

LSU cruises into semi finals

Posted on

 Multiple LSU hitters returned to the first-base side dugout with the same thought Thursday — that they hadn’t faced a pitcher better than Kentucky’s Sean Hjelle.

And yet, those hitters were up for the challenge.

LSU strung together a pair of five-run innings that accounted for the 10-0, seven-inning SEC Tournament win at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium that advanced the Tigers (41-17) to the Saturday semifinal round, with the championship set for Sunday.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/05/lsu_baseball_alex_lange_3.html#incart_river_index

