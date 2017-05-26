LSU cruises into semi finals

Multiple LSU hitters returned to the first-base side dugout with the same thought Thursday — that they hadn’t faced a pitcher better than Kentucky’s Sean Hjelle.

And yet, those hitters were up for the challenge.

LSU strung together a pair of five-run innings that accounted for the 10-0, seven-inning SEC Tournament win at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium that advanced the Tigers (41-17) to the Saturday semifinal round, with the championship set for Sunday.

