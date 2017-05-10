LSU drops another midweek game

When LSU jumped ahead early and scored five runs in the first two innings, it looked as if the Tigers would cruise to a victory on Tuesday night.

But then South Alabama went to reliever Andy Arguelles out of the bullpen in the second inning and the Jaguars never looked back.

South Alabama slowly chipped away at the lead and eventually used a 3-run ninth inning to defeat the Tigers 7-6.

LSU played without infielder Nick Coomes and outfielder Zach Watson while pitchers Hunter Newman and Zack Hess were unavailable. The Tigers bullpen walked 10 Jaguars batters.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/05/lsu_offense_stalls_out_against.html#incart_river_index