LSU dropped its 10th consecutive game on Tuesday night when the Tigers fell to No. 15 Kentucky 92-85 in Rupp Arena.

The loss drops LSU to 9-14 this season and 1-10 in SEC games.

But against the No. 15 team in the country, the Tigers never gave up and outscored Kentucky 26-11 over the final 5:54 with the Wildcat starters still in the game.

