LSU finishes season in top 15

The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 13 in the final AP football poll, the highest finish for the team since the 2011 season.

The Tigers, who finished the season 8-4 overall with a 29-9 victory over the Louisville Cardinals in Orlando on New Year’s Eve, are the second-highest ranked SEC team in the final poll and one of five conference teams ranked to end the year. Alabama ended the year No. 2, after the Tigers are Florida at No. 14, Tennessee at No. 22 and Auburn at No. 24.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/lsu/2017/01/10/lsu-finishes-season-ap-poll/96391668/