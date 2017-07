LSU’s 2017 home opener against UT-Chattanooga, September 9, is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m., the SEC announced Tuesday.

The first meeting between the schools follows the Tigers’ season opener against BYU in Houston, which is set for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN and precedes LSU’s SEC opener against Mississippi State in Starkville, at 6 p.m.