LSU flexes on BYU

No. 13 LSU dominated BYU in all phases of the game, winning the relocated 2017 Advocare Texas Kickoff, 27-0, late Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The game was scheduled to be played in Houston’s NRG Stadium, but was moved to New Orleans on Monday, Aug. 28, following the tragic flooding in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

LSU running back Derrius Guice ran for 122 yards with two touchdowns, while Darrel Williams added 92 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. LSU quarterback Danny Etling was nearly flawless, as the senior completed 14-of-17 passes for 171 yards.

The Tigers held the ball for more than two-thirds of the contest (41:54), committed no turnovers, punted only once, and did not allow a sack. The only aspects of the game that didn’t go LSU’s way were penalties (10 for 86 yards) and redzone touchdowns (3 of 7). LSU made 2-of-3 field goals and had a drive end on downs inside the Cougars 5-yard line.

Meanwhile, the Tigers defense which started three true freshmen allowed only 97 yards of total offense including minus-5 rushing – the fewest by an opponent since 1982 (school-record minus-50 vs. Ole Miss). BYU never crossed midfield in the contest, once reaching its 47-yard line.

LSU outgained BYU (1-1), 479-97, and earned its fourth shutout away from Tiger Stadium since 1987.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211665092