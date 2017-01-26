LSU gets verbal from top LB prospect

LSU struck gold on Thursday, as Oklahoma linebacker commitment Jacob Phillips decided to flip his commitment from the Sooners to the Tigers.

The 6-3, 230-pound Army All-American was a primary focus for the LSU staff, led by general manager Austin Thomas, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and head coach Ed Orgeron. Phillips took an unofficial to LSU this weekend with his parents, and cited that visit as the turning point in his recruitment.

The Tigers found themselves in the mix for Phillips in the early stages of the recruiting cycle, but the five-star linebacker wanted to take an official visit to LSU during the season, and the program was not able to accommodate him after the firing of Les Miles. LSU maintained contact with Phillips during the season, but turned up the heat in the last couple of months.

Tennessee’s Jacob Phillips joins Livonia’s Patrick Queen as the two linebacker commitments in LSU’s 21-commitment class.

http://www.nola.com/recruiting/index.ssf/2017/01/lsu_flips_oklahoma_linebacker.html#incart_2box_sports