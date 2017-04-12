LSU hoops loses top player

One of the only bright spots of the 2016-17 LSU basketball team will not be around for 2017-18.

Guard Antonio Blakeney, who averaged 17.2 points a game during the Tigers’ 10-21 season that included a 2-16 mark in Southeastern Conference play, announced on Tuesday that he would enter the 2017 NBA Draft after two seasons with LSU.

Blakeney, who is from Sarasota, Florida, started 54 of 64 games in two seasons. He scored in double figures 25 times last season and did so 45 times over two seasons. He had 14 games this past year of 20 points or more. During SEC play this season, he became the first LSU player since Marcus Thornton in 2008 to post six consecutive games of 20 points or more.

