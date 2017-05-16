LSU lands another big time transfer

LSU picked up its second wide receiver commitment in as many days Monday afternoon. Former Texas Tech wideout Jonathan Giles announced via Twitter he will transfer to LSU.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound speedster released a top three of LSU, Florida State and Oregon on May 13 and scheduled an official visit to LSU on June 1, but has seemingly made up his mind before the visit.

Giles will redshirt during the 2017 season, but will have two years of eligibility remaining when he returns to the field in 2018.

As a sophomore with the Red Raiders, Giles caught 69 passes for 1,158 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Tigers already received a transfer from former Texas Tech defensive tackle Breiden Feheko earlier this year.

http://www.nola.com/recruiting/index.ssf/2017/05/former_texas_tech_wr_jonathan_1.html#incart_river_index