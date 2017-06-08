LSU loaded with All Americans

LSU right fielder Greg Deichmann and pitcher Alex Lange were named to the Baseball American All-American teams, the publication announced on Thursday.

Deichmann was named to the first team while Lange was named to the second team.

Deichmann enters Super Regional play with a .322 average, 19 home runs and 69 RBI. Baseball America also cited Deichmann’s smooth transition to right field as a reason for his selection.

Lange has a 9-5 record with a 2.87 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 103.1 innings pitched this season.

Three LSU baseball players were named to Collegiate Baseball’s Freshman All-American team on Wednesday afternoon as pitcher Eric Walker, third baseman Josh Smith and outfielder Zach Watson earned recognition.

Walker, who was a member of the SEC Freshman team, went 8-1 this season and was the pitcher of record in several key games for the Tigers, including the SEC Championship Game over Arkansas and the regional championship game over Rice.

Smith was an All-SEC Freshman selection and was honored by the SEC on its All-Defensive team. He’s hitting .290 this season with 15 doubles, four homers, 43 RBI and 47 runs.

Watson has seen a power surge of late after he hit four home runs in the Baton Rouge Regional. This season Watson is hitting .316 with eight doubles, three triples, eight homers, 34 RBI, 35 runs and nine stolen bases

