LSU (49-18) attempts to reach the College World Series “Final Four” when the Tigers face Florida State (46-22) at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday at TD Ameritrade Park.

The loser of the LSU-FSU game is eliminated from the CWS, and the winner advances to play Oregon State at 2 p.m. CT Friday. The winner of Wednesday’s game would have to defeat Oregon State on both Friday and Saturday in order to advance to the CWS Championship Finals.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211632205