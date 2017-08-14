LSU loses a QB

LSU redshirt freshman quarterback Lindsey Scott announced his plans to transfer from the university on Monday morning, just days after LSU’s second fall scrimmage.

“It has been an honor to wear the purple and gold,” Scott wrote. “I have, however, decided that is within my best interest to leave LSU and begin a new journey.”

Scott’s departure leaves LSU with Danny Etling, Myles Brennan, Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan as the scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/08/lsu_quarterback_lindsey_scott.html#incart_river_index