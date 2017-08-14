Home » Sports » LSU loses a QB

LSU loses a QB

Posted on by Sean Fox

LSU redshirt freshman quarterback Lindsey Scott announced his plans to transfer from the university on Monday morning, just days after LSU’s second fall scrimmage.

“It has been an honor to wear the purple and gold,” Scott wrote. “I have, however, decided that is within my best interest to leave LSU and begin a new journey.”

Scott’s departure leaves LSU with Danny Etling, Myles Brennan, Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan as the scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/08/lsu_quarterback_lindsey_scott.html#incart_river_index

 

You might also like...

Mike Mayock at LSU Pro Day
Harris out at LSU
Fournette wins SEC honors
Adams takes his talents to the NFL
Tigers feast on Heisman winner
LSU to be without ace pitcher in 2018