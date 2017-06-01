LSU loses a top 2016 recruit

LSU is losing cornerback Saivion Smith.

The once-highly decorated high school prospect from Florida announced Wednesday on Twitter that he’s transferring from the program. An LSU spokesman confirmed that Smith is leaving the team.

Smith, a sophomore who played in a reserve role as a true freshman last year, was expected to challenge for significant playing time this season. He competed with junior Kevin Toliver during spring practice, playing behind him and at times finding himself on the field when the Tigers were in the nickel (five-defensive back) formation.

A St. Petersburg native, Smith enrolled early at LSU last January, arriving as a five-star rated prospect out of IMG Academy. Scout.com ranked Smith as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2016 class and, arguably, the biggest get in what was coach Les Miles’ final group of signees.

http://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/sports/lsu/article_bda425ea-4663-11e7-a46f-3b1bf77dc225.html