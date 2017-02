The LSU football team could soon get two newcomers from other Power 5 schools.

247Sports reported Tuesday that the LSU football staff has former Clemson offensive tackle Jake Fruhmorgen on campus for a visit through Wednesday, and that the school extended a scholarship offer to former Texas Tech defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

Both players have starting experience.

