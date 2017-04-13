LSU and Ole Miss tangle at the Box

No. 8 LSU (23-11, 7-5 SEC) opens at three-game SEC series at 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday against Ole Miss (21-12, 6-6 SEC) in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Game 2 of the series is set for 7 p.m. CT Friday, and first pitch for Game 3 is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT Saturday.

LSU has won four of its past five games, including a 3-2 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday night and a 2-1 SEC series victory at Arkansas last weekend. The Tigers are 7-5 in SEC play, one game behind Western Division leaders Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State. Ole Miss is fifth in the SEC West with a 6-6 mark after posting a three-game sweep of Alabama last weekend.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211557635