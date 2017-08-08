LSU releases 2018 baseball schedule

LSU on Tuesday released its 2018 baseball schedule, which features 37 home games and attractive early-season matchups versus Notre Dame and Texas in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The schedule includes the grueling 30-game Southeastern Conference slate – including weekend home series against SEC West rivals Mississippi State, Alabama and Arkansas – the Tigers’ first-ever series versus Hawaii, and several mid-week contests against some of the top teams in Louisiana (LA Tech April 11 @ ULL March 7). Some of the Friday-Sunday SEC series may be moved to Thursday-Saturday, pending the release of the SEC’s TV schedule in December.

http://www.lsusports.net