Home » Sports » LSU releases 2018 baseball schedule

LSU releases 2018 baseball schedule

Posted on by Sean Fox

LSU on Tuesday released its 2018 baseball schedule, which features 37 home games and attractive early-season matchups versus Notre Dame and Texas in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The schedule includes the grueling 30-game Southeastern Conference slate – including weekend home series against SEC West rivals Mississippi State, Alabama and Arkansas – the Tigers’ first-ever series versus Hawaii, and several mid-week contests against some of the top teams in Louisiana (LA Tech April 11 @ ULL March 7). Some of the Friday-Sunday SEC series may be moved to Thursday-Saturday, pending the release of the SEC’s TV schedule in December.

http://www.lsusports.net

 