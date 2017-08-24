LSU releases hoops schedule

Will Wade’s first SEC game as LSU’s men’s basketball head coach will come against the Kentucky Wildcats, the SEC announced on Thursday afternoon.

John Calipari and the Wildcats will make their way to Baton Rouge and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Jan. 3

LSU travels to Texas A&M on Jan. 6 for Wade’s first SEC road game and the Tigers finish off the SEC schedule on March 3 against Mississippi State in the PMAC. The SEC Tournament is set for March 7-11 in St. Louis.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/08/lsu_basketball_set_to_open_up.html#incart_river_index