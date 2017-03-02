LSU seniors end career at PMAC with a W

Christmas came late for LSU’s beleaguered basketball team Wednesday night.

Waaaaaaaay late, but better late than never.

The Tigers, who hadn’t won a home game since six days before Christmas, finally got to open a victory gift in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU’s school-record 15-game losing streak came to a grinding halt with a 92-82 victory over fading Tennessee.

The victory got the Tigers (10-19, 2-15) off the last place seed for next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville. If LSU and Missouri (also 2-15 in SEC) are still tied after the close of the regular season Saturday, LSU would get the No. 13 seed because it beat Missouri earlier this season.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/03/ding_dong_lsus_wicked_15-game.html#incart_river_index