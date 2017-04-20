LSU Spring game this Saturday night!

For the first time since the late-1990s, LSU’s annual National L Club Spring Football Game will be played at night, head coach Ed Orgeron announced.

Details for events and activities that day on campus leading up to the spring game are still being planned, however kickoff for the contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

The last time LSU played a spring game at night came in 1998 when the Tigers had a 6:30 p.m. kickoff under coach Gerry DiNardo.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?ATCLID=211475494