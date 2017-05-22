LSU surges to a share of SEC title

Fifth-ranked LSU won its 17th Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night with an 11-7 victory over ninth-ranked Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field.

LSU, which claimed the SEC Western Division championship on Friday night, will share the overall title with SEC Eastern Division champion Florida.

The Tigers, who won 11 of their final 12 SEC games, improved to 39-17 overall and 21-9 in conference play. Mississippi State dropped to 34-22 overall and 17-13 in league games.

LSU is the No. 2 seed for next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., and the Tigers will play Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between seventh-seeded Texas A&M and 10th-seeded Missouri.

