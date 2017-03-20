LSU sweeps Georgia to start SEC play

Friday:

Sophomore left fielder Antoine Duplantis drove in seven runs on a single-game school record six hits to lead No. 6 LSU past Georgia, 22-9, to open up Southeastern Conference play Friday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is 14-5 overall and 1-0 in the SEC, while Georgia is 8-11 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Duplantis was 6-for-6 on the night to set the LSU single-game record for hits and he drove in seven runs. Senior shortstop Kramer Robertson was 5-for-5 in the game, which included a school record-tying three doubles.

LSU’s 22 runs represented its most in an SEC game since the Tigers defeated Arkansas, 27-6, on March 22, 1998, in the original Alex Box Stadium.

Saturday

Left-hander Jared Poche’ earned his fifth win in five starts Saturday night, and leftfielder Antoine Duplantis carried the LSU offense with three RBI and a home run, leading the Tigers to a 4-1 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

In his last two games, Duplantis is 8-for-10 with 10 RBI and five extra-base hits.

Sunday:

Shortstop Kramer Robertson scored four runs and right-hander Eric Walker struck out a career-best eight batters as the No. 6 LSU baseball team completed the series sweep against Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs, 7-6, Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, LSU improves to 16-5 on the year and 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play. Georgia falls to 8-13 and 0-3 in the conference with the loss.

Walker improved to 3-0 on the year after firing six innings, allowing only three runs on five hits.

