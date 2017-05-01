Home » Sports » LSU takes care of the Tide

LSU takes care of the Tide

 Catcher Michael Papierski lined a run-scoring single in the top of the 11thinning Saturday to lift 11th-ranked LSU to a 4-3 win over Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Saturday’s win completed a sweep of the SEC series for the Tigers, who improved to 30-15 overall and 13-8 in conference play. Alabama dropped to 15-29 overall and 2-19 in league games.

The victory was LSU’s first in extra innings this season. LSU’s only other extra-inning game of the year was a 5-4, 15-inning loss to New Orleans on March 15.

The Tigers will open a three-game SEC series at 7 p.m. CT Friday against South Carolina in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

