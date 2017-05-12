LSU takes game 1

Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired a complete game shutout on Thursday night, allowing just five hits with nine strikeouts as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 13 Auburn by a final score of 4-0 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

LSU improved to 33-17 overall and 16-9 in the SEC, while Auburn dropped to 32-19 overall and 14-11 in conference play.

With the win, Lange (6-5) collected the second shutout of his career with the Tigers; his first was on May 31, 2015, against UNC Wilmington in an NCAA Regional contest. Lange became the first LSU pitcher to throw back-to-back complete games since Aaron Nola tossed four in a row in 2013.

Auburn left-hander Andrew Mitchell (5-3) was charged with the loss after giving up four runs on three hits in 2.1 innings of work.

The Tigers return to action Friday night versus Auburn with first pitch slated for 7 p.m. CT.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211592852