The LSU football opener against BYU will have an 8:30 p.m. start on ESPN.

LSU announced the start time for the Sept. 2 game at NRG Stadium in Houston after ESPN released a Week 1 broadcast schedule of games on ABC and the ESPN networks.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/05/lsu_football_opener_against_by.html#incart_river_index