LSU welcomes in rival MSU this weekend

It will be baseball under the lights for the right to go to the College World Series for LSU and Mississippi State, the NCAA announced Tuesday morning.

The Tigers and Bulldogs will begin the best-of-three series with Game 1 of the Super Regional at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Game 2 at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A potential Game 3 time for Monday has yet to be determined but would be played at either noon, 3 p.m. or 6 p.m., depending on other games.

Mississippi State defeated Southern Miss twice on Monday to advance out of the Hattiesburg Regional. LSU locked up things in the Baton Rouge Regional on Sunday night with a 5-0 victory over Rice.

