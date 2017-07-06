LSU to be without ace pitcher in 2018

LSU pitcher Eric Walker will miss the 2018 season with an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow and will undergo reconstructive surgery, the school announced Thursday.

He will have Tommy John surgery next Wednesday in Arlington, Texas, and the surgery will be performed by Texas Rangers head team physician Keith Meister.

The injury will leave LSU without any pitcher who have weekend starting experience, although Caleb Gilbert started twice in the postseason — including once in the College World Series.

The departures of Lange and Poche to the professional ranks and Walker’s injury means LSU must replace its entire starting rotation. Among immediate candidates will be Gilbert, who pitched into the eighth inning of a 6-1 win against top-ranked Oregon State that sent LSU to the College World Series finals.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/07/lsu_baseball_eric_walker_to_mi.html#incart_2box_sports