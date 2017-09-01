LSU/BYU battle on Bourbon Street

Kickoff for the first-ever meeting between LSU and BYU is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. ESPN will televise the game

Orgeron said the Tigers are still unsettled on who will start at the bench linebacker spot as true freshman K’Lavon Chaisson and redshirt freshman Ray Thornton continue to battle it out for the starting role. Orgeron said it would likely be a game time decision on who would start at bench linebacker.

Orgeron also noted that it’s likely that true freshman Saahdiq Charles will start at right guard, ahead of fellow true freshman Ed Ingram. Orgeron said both Charles and Ingram will share time on Saturday against the Cougars.

If he does indeed start against BYU, Charles will become the first true freshman offensive lineman to start the season-opener in school history.

Pregame on ESPN 97.7FM begins at 6:30pm central