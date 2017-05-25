Mainieri gets record win

Senior second baseman Cole Freeman collected four hits and four RBI Wednesday night, and sophomore right-hander Caleb Gilbert pitched five strong innings to lead third-ranked LSU to a 10-3 win over Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The win was coach Paul Mainieri‘s 500th at LSU, as he improved his record at the school to 500-199-3 (.714) in 11 seasons.

LSU, which was won eight straight games and 12 of its last 13 against SEC teams, improved to 40-17 on the year, while Missouri dropped to 36-22.

LSU, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, will play third-seeded Kentucky at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday. Tenth-seeded Missouri will face No. 11 seed South Carolina at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.

