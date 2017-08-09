MAIS to host jamb at ULM

MAIS football invades JPS Field for the first time on Saturday for the inaugural Jam at the Grove inside Malone Stadium at ULM.

The brainchild of Riverfield coach Boyd Cole, Jam at the Grove features 12 teams from across Louisiana and Mississippi.

Riverfield, River Oaks, Prairie View Academy, Union Christian, Glenbrook Academy, Claiborne Academy, Vicksburg Catholic and Porter’s Chapel are all in the field. The Jam also includes eight-man football programs Franklin Academy, Tensas Academy, Tallulah Academy and Briarfield Academy.

