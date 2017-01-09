Making the case for Alabama, Clemson in title game

For the first time since the beginning of the BCS era in 1998, we have the same national championship game matchup as we did the previous year: Alabama vs. Clemson.

On The Morning Drive alongside Aaron Dietrich this morning, we did an exhaustive preview of the game with our final predictions, all of us hovering right around the range of a 27-21 win for Alabama. Here are some of the numbers to build the case both for Alabama and Clemson.

Clemson: This offense is playing like one of the best in the nation of late after taking four games to work things out. Running back Wayne Gallman averaged 3.9 yards per carry in his first three games against FBS competition (that qualifier is used to throw out the South Carolina State game), but has averaged 5.5 since. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was completing 58 percent of his passes early on; he’s completed 70 percent in his last 10 games with a passer rating of 160.5.

Alabama: The offense may be better, but it still isn’t explosive. In Bill Connelly’s IsoPPP metric that measures explosiveness, Clemson’s offense ranks an unimpressive 97th in the nation and an abysmal 126th in rushing IsoPPP. Furthermore, the Tigers rank just 66th in the nation in plays gaining 30 or more yards. A common theme in beating Alabama is explosive plays, particularly through the air, and Clemson doesn’t seem to have that ability.

It’s also worth noting that Clemson seems to have a problem with drops: Pro Football Focus has Clemson with 30 drops, 7th most among Power 5 teams.

Clemson: The offense hasn’t felt the need to be explosive when it is this effective on third downs. Clemson is converting 51 percent of its third downs and an eye-popping 57 percent of its third-and-9’s; for context, the national average for converting third-and-2 is 60 percent.

Alabama: Teams don’t win third down like that against Alabama: the Tide defense has allowed opponents to convert on third-and-4 just 14 percent of the time; that’s the same as the national conversion rate allowed on third-and-14.

Furthermore, teams have not ran on Alabama this year. Washington’s duo of Myles Gaskin and Lavon Coleman averaged 2.9 yards per carry; Auburn’s (Kamryn Pettway and Kerryon Johnson) was worse at 2.8 and LSU’s (Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice) was even worse than that at 2.3.

Clemson: It’s highly possible Clemson is reserving the weapon of Deshaun Watson in the run game for tonight. Clemson made a priority of running him less this season – he ran 207 times last year and has only run 144 times this season – but this is a one-game season now, why not throw it all on the table?

Alabama: Because Alabama almost never misses tackles. Pro Football Focus has Alabama missing just 7.55 percent of its attempted tackles, which is best in the nation. That’s especially problematic when it comes to the pass rush, where Alabama is averaging an absurd 23.6 quarterback pressures per game. If that average holds alongside Watson’s average attempts per game (roughly 35), Watson would be pressured on two-thirds of his attempts in the national championship game.

Clemson: That’s pretty impressive, but Clemson’s pass rush is a significant strength, too. The Tigers’ sack rate of 7.4 percent, according to Pro Football Focus, ranks 17th in the nation while Alabama ranks 105th in sack rate allowed. Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is especially bad when under pressure, where his quarterback rating of 38.2 ranks 78th in the nation.

Finally, Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley is one of the best corners in the nation according to Pro Football Focus with a quarterback rating allowed of 37.7. Even is Hurts isn’t pressured, which the numbers suggest he will be, there is no guarantee he will complete the pass when throwing at Tankersley.