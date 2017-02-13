Monday night hoops

ULM couldn’t overcome a hot shooting South Alabama team in route to a 66-63 loss on Saturday afternoon. The Jaguars shot 55 percent in the second half to grab the Sun Belt road victory.

Tonight the ULM men’s basketball team continues its three-game homestand on Monday night with a matchup against the Troy Trojans. The matchup with the Trojans will tip at 7:00 p.m.

The Warhawks enter the tilt with a 7-18 mark, while Troy is 13-12, coming off a 100-88 victory in Lafayette over the Ragin Cajuns on Saturday night.

The Grambling men return to action tonight vs Prairie View after losing Saturday night vs Texas Southern in Houston 77-70.

The women start the action tonight at the Hobdy Assembly Center at 5:30pm vs PVAM. The lady Tigers roll into tonights matchup on a 6 game winning streak and tied for first in the SWAC Standings.