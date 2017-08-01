Monroe Dixie Majors advance

The Monroe All-Stars remained unbeaten in the Dixie Majors World Series on Monday night with a 14-4 win over McNairy County (Tennessee).

Monroe has won all three of its games in the tournament by outscoring its opponents 35-7.

Monroe will play Brooksville, Florida, on Tuesday night at 7.

Brooksville is also unbeaten in the tournament. It has outscored its opponents, 19-9, in three games.

The championship is scheduled for Wednesday.

