MTSU takes game 1 from LA Tech

The Bulldogs had two runs, before registering their first out, but it wasn’t enough as Louisiana Tech dropped the series opener at Middle Tennessee 6-3 on Friday night in Murfreesboro.

Jordan Washam was the lone run producer for the Bulldogs, as the lefty blasted a two-run shot with nobody out in the top of the first to give Louisiana an early 2-0 lead.

That lead would be short-lived though as Middle Tennessee scored a run in the bottom of the first and three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-2 lead. Two more insurance runs in the fourth would be all the runs the Blue Raiders needed.

With the loss, Louisiana Tech now sits in a tie for fourth place in Conference USA with Charlotte, who clinched a spot in postseason play today with their win over Marshall.

LA Tech will look to bounce back in game two of the series tomorrow at 6 p.m. with Nate Harris getting the start. The game will be streamed on CUSA.TV and broadcast on ESPN 97.7 FM.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/051817aaa.html