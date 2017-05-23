Nate Harris wins top pitcher honor

After leading Conference USA in nearly every pitching category for the entirety of the 2017 season, Nate Harris has been named Conference USA Pitcher of the Year in a release by the conference office on Monday afternoon.

Harris, outfielder Raphael Gladu and catcher Brent Diaz were all named first team all-Conference USA in the release, as the Bulldogs were one of just three teams to have three or more players represented on the first team.

Jordan Washam and Chase Lunceford garnered second team all-Conference USA honors and freshman left-handed pitcher Kyle Griffen was named to the Conference USA all-Freshman team.

Harris ended the regular season leading Conference USA in wins (8), saves (8), ERA (1.75), complete games (3), WHIP (0.90), walks allowed per nine innings (1.03) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.0).

Kyle Griffen was the lone Bulldog named to the all-freshman squad. The Sulphur native posted an impressive 5-2 record during the regular season and struck out 26 batters in 31 winnings. Griffen picked up a win over nationally-ranked McNeese last month and also earned three wins in a six-day span in April

Harris and the Bulldogs will now gear up for the first round of the Conference USA Baseball Tournament taking on Charlotte tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m

