NCAA drops hammer on GSU

GSU Family,

Not long after becoming president last year, an internal investigation into NCAA compliance revealed various violations that occurred between 2010-2015. A Notice of Allegations (NOA) has been issued by the NCAA enforcement staff stemming from our inquiry.

As a result of non- compliance between 2010-2015, we have to vacate certain wins, including the 2011 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football championship. As much as we pride ourselves on having a winning, championship-level athletics program, we must operate in compliance with all aspects of NCAA bylaws, regulations and rules. When we have not done so, we, like all institutions, must suffer the consequences. We have to give up numerous events, games and records because ineligible players were permitted to participate in various sports and we have to give up some student-athlete scholarships. In addition, two of our track coaches have been disciplined for their individual violations.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/7/28/baseball-gsu-faces-ncaa-discipline.aspx