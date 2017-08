Mike the Tiger made his campus debut Monday morning (Aug. 21), according to Louisiana State University. The school’s new live mascot moved into his habitat just in time for the start of the new semester.

The school’s latest Mike the Tiger — officially Mike VII — was previously known as Harvey, an 11-month-old rescue Siberian-Bengal tiger, and was donated from a sanctuary in Okeechobee, Fla.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/08/new_mike_tiger_lsu_moves_in.html#incart_river_index